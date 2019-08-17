Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered by $4.38 Million Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $1.74 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 73,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 87,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,778 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. 5,916 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation owns 91,205 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kings Point Capital has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Indiana And Invest holds 1.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,274 shares. Novare Cap Management Lc owns 88,581 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,884 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 61,691 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 0.96% or 117,700 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ok stated it has 20.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kentucky Retirement reported 61,414 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.71% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.53 million shares. Martin Co Tn stated it has 8,616 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.33% or 6.31 million shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 86,142 shares to 252,310 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 88,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares to 6.14M shares, valued at $107.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

