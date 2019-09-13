Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Moon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $17.41 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Cut Position by $352,552 as Stock Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.34M, down from 3,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 1,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,893 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, down from 2,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $226.16. About 1.87 million shares traded or 50.38% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumann Limited Liability reported 14,352 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.4% or 1.12 million shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,589 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 206,457 shares. Osterweis Cap Management stated it has 346,264 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca invested in 1.61M shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 2,824 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 5.68% or 157,000 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Management Ltd Co invested in 1.4% or 12,021 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 407,492 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,399 shares. 8,569 were accumulated by Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Corp. Bailard holds 2.95% or 360,099 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 29,404 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Co reported 106,603 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 6,914 shares to 112,800 shares, valued at $3.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Logan Cap Management owns 1,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 5,171 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.8% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 56,073 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 140,479 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 193,419 are owned by Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Com. Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% or 989 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.03% or 8,767 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $152.58 million for 21.50 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 10,267 shares to 33,571 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 108,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

