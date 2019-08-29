Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut by $473,967 Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Taylor Asset Management Boosted Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $185.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 199,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 203,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 13.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 5,930 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Platinum Inv has invested 8.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tremblant Capital Gru has 373,561 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Eagle Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.98% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Liability Co invested in 5,550 shares. American & Company stated it has 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 22,998 shares. Beach Limited Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,330 shares. 4,397 were reported by Leisure Capital Management. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 3,579 shares. 19,005 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset. Bandera Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,150 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust stated it has 2,585 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,631 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 557,207 shares. Retirement Planning Group reported 2,370 shares. 240,587 were reported by Centre Asset Lc. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,460 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 6.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush holds 6.18% or 157,950 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,556 shares. South State Corp stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra, New York-based fund reported 562,980 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 105,439 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 41,573 are held by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com. Skba Lc holds 4,590 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 13,597 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares to 109,366 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

