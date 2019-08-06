Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $750,906; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lifted Its Cms Energy (CMS) Stake by $534,985

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 99,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, down from 105,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 9,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 30,583 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 20,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 2.93M shares traded or 52.27% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address at the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress in DC; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 159,095 shares. First Finance Savings Bank accumulated 2.53% or 139,521 shares. 94,849 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,025 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated owns 209,650 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 10,499 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. Hallmark Cap Incorporated holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,261 shares. Field & Main Bancshares reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Llc reported 591,996 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.70 million shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne accumulated 112,476 shares. Strs Ohio has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company has 3.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.00 million shares. Culbertson A N & Co holds 117,610 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares to 137,814 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Consumers Energy Foundation Seeks Applicants for Prosperity Awards, Supporting Economic, Neighborhood Development With $500000 – CSRwire.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises’ TownNews Acquires Digital CMS Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.