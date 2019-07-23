Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Glenview Capital Management Boosted by $75.98 Million Its Position; As Fulton Financial (NSC) Market Valuation Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding by $390,675

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NSC) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,095 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Fulton Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.3. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 649,380 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.34M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $553.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NYSE:VZ) by 549,488 shares to 39,633 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 286,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,684 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:DVN).

