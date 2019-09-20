Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $359,233; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.91M, down from 546,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 24.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22 million, up from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 46.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assoc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,335 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,228 shares. Mufg Americas owns 884,892 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management accumulated 94,740 shares. Mgmt has 20,249 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd stated it has 6.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 120,682 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 407,243 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.34% or 18,845 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has 5.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.5% or 12.17 million shares. Markston International Ltd Liability accumulated 352,079 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 615,403 shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,451 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Llc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.64 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 592,790 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $238.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,000 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.