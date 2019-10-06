Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Position by $306,033; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Position in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Raised by $2.96 Million as Share Price Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 246,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 600,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 353,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.22M shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, up from 40,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 34,356 shares to 15,116 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,379 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Counsel holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 241,305 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,096 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pggm Invests has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Fincl, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 99,373 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.49% or 973,756 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 1.8% or 9.34M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 76.66M shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. 139,281 are owned by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp. Rmb Mgmt Llc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Blue Chip Prns Incorporated has 3.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,554 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Associate owns 289,450 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rwwm has 7.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,232 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,493 shares to 53,709 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 36,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,637 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

