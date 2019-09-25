Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) Valuation Rose While Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 13,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, down from 94,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 13.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 13.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.01 million, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 9.46M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has 24,616 shares. Cap Intll Invsts invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.57M are owned by Meritage Grp L P. S&T National Bank Pa invested in 1.24% or 42,105 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windham Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares. Monroe Bancorporation And Tru Mi accumulated 18,955 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 12,280 shares. Alps owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,983 shares. Fir Tree Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 6.58% or 491,000 shares. Osborne Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Maryland Capital Mngmt has 4.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,245 shares. Telos Management owns 32,749 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 26,000 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $45.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.75B for 10.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

