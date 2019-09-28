Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased by $2.73 Million Its Holding; Greenwood Gearhart Stake in Southern Co (SO) Has Boosted by $2.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 50,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 94,664 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 44,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 20,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 277,383 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.16 million, down from 297,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 35,632 shares to 233,604 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Investment Limited accumulated 350,794 shares. 60,180 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 469,059 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 216,183 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated accumulated 15,903 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,733 shares. Perkins Mgmt invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Cap Management invested in 655,047 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Com owns 1.45 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 158,020 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 922,736 shares. 6.29 million were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct owns 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 787,444 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,893 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Triple-S Management’s (NYSE:GTS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Co. Hits Key Milestones in Nuclear Plant Build – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 2.26 million shares. 14,991 are held by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 3,886 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.94 million shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested in 0.18% or 22,663 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 59,649 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 281,546 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0% or 7,464 shares. Intersect Ltd Company reported 7,373 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Management Lc reported 4,656 shares stake. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Morgan Stanley holds 2.89 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,891 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 576,872 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,169 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,034 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Formula One.