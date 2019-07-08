Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Lowered by $2.27 Million Its Stake; Summit Securities Group Increased Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $588,168; Stock Value Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 19,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 803,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.81M, down from 823,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 13.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 2349.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,364 shares to 92,037 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

