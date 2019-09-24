Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Chilton Investment Co Trimmed Holding; As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Position by $1.16 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 44,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 29,264 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782,000, down from 74,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. It closed at $27.42 lastly. It is down 9.41% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc analyzed 26,634 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.66 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 8.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann Bank invested in 2.56% or 16,589 shares. Saturna Corporation has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson & Llc holds 247,158 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 16.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 917,996 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Mgmt holds 26,699 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Services has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 38,870 shares. Dana Inv invested in 2.37% or 358,211 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Company holds 577,676 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited reported 121,307 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 6,166 shares to 22,753 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 102,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold WRE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Jnba Finance Advsrs has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,038 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 2,867 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 58,221 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Shelton Mgmt has 7,964 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 54,317 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Everence Capital Management Incorporated has 8,120 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 549,307 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,486 shares to 43,024 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 63,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,203 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.08 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.