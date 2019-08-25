Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Position; Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 896,836 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper names Akamai top recession name – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Worth $1 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

