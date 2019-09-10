Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Increased by $1.36 Million Its Position; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Holding by $8.78 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 76,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 69,616 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 145,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 680,946 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $806.70 million for 26.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares to 2,346 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

