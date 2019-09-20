Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Pettee Investors Stake in Amazon (AMZN) Has Boosted as Stock Declined

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 25,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,060 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,575 shares to 49,942 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 314,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.