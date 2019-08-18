Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $16.38 Million; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Value Rose, Financial Counselors Has Cut Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 52,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 59,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.84 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

