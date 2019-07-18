Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Its Stake by $3.42 Million; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 11.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares to 66,022 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 483,598 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 2.1% or 460,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Lc has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.86% or 5.02 million shares in its portfolio. Huber Cap Management Ltd reported 325,273 shares. South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Finance Group owns 32,074 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset reported 12,676 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. 181,246 are held by Stevens Mgmt Lp. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,909 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Liability holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,026 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Incorporated Adv has 134,523 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated owns 805 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability Com owns 3.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 172,000 shares. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.55% or 378,902 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 1.27M shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs owns 8,693 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Company accumulated 48,074 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Soros Fund Ltd Com invested in 180,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,125 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,333 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen & Steers Inc holds 10,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Berkley W R stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.90M were reported by Pension Service. New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital has invested 4.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 218,679 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,190 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).