Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Raised Position by $17.06 Million; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Valuation Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 93,850 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 18,800 shares to 73,651 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 112,576 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has 20,781 shares. Jennison Associate invested in 0.02% or 517,514 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Llc has invested 0.95% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 53,708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 40,788 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Stevens Cap LP invested in 295,558 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 1.01M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 2.62% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.09% or 34,457 shares in its portfolio. Arga Investment Management LP accumulated 43,725 shares. North Star Invest invested in 0% or 160 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.54% or 24,134 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited reported 2,550 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.