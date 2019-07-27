Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Manikay Partners Increased by $7.77 Million Its Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

