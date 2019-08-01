Microsoft (MSFT) to pay $0.46 on Sep 12, 2019; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Microsoft Corp’s current price of $136.27 translates into 0.34% yield. Microsoft Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 53.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 349,095 shares with $63.69 million value, down from 752,880 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $450.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Square Inc stake by 1.34M shares to 2.24 million valued at $167.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 927,956 shares and now owns 3.14 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.