Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Ulysses Management Upped Position; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shares Declined While American Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 358,596 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: N. Robert Hammer Anticipated to Remain as Chmn After Successor Appointed; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 747.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 224,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 254,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,900 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 492,558 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 8.56 million shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Group Limited Company stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 78,977 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.38 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa invested in 17,071 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Park Oh reported 564,294 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Skba Cap Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 4,550 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Ltd has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 162,967 shares. Private Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peninsula Asset owns 18,361 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Ariel Limited Liability Company has invested 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 36,801 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13,990 shares to 198,815 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 86,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,189 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial reported 5,650 shares. Sg Americas Limited has 0.03% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 83,242 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 546 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 20,111 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 2,191 shares. American Century Companies owns 121,787 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 28,459 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.08% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 1.87M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 60,710 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.06% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 963,950 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 587 shares. Federated Pa has 259,854 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 10,253 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,680 shares. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 0.12% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

