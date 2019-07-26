Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) as Stock Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.91M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,212 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 16.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were sold by Heckart Christine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww owns 36,987 shares. Wade G W & Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,592 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 95 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 82,240 shares. Fiera invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc reported 128,985 shares stake. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 439,607 shares. West Coast Llc reported 2,418 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 9,589 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Destination Wealth owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Comm Bancorp holds 0.02% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman turns bullish on semi equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, DAL, BBBY – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 850,000 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $93.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.