Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While South Street Advisors Lifted Position by $576,810; Mittleman Brothers Decreased Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake by $791,985; Market Valuation Declined

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 153,176 shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500.

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.