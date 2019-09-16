Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.86 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stake by $554,320

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 390,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19M, down from 393,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $176.18. About 7.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 95,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 9.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 99,918 were reported by Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or. Mitchell Mgmt Company accumulated 89,356 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 13.72M shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 4.96% or 1.11M shares. Menora Mivtachim, Israel-based fund reported 752,203 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.68% or 61,261 shares in its portfolio. 2.79M were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis owns 5,613 shares. State Street has 313.10M shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 213,913 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 13.11% or 11.96 million shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 339,804 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Alibaba (BABA) is a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, Dillard’s, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Comcast highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23,349 shares to 115,725 shares, valued at $64.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc. by 9,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).