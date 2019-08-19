Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Patten & Patten Decreased Its Holding by $579,150; Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $641,212

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 208,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61M, down from 213,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 11.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 5.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 144,276 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Bell Bancorporation has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,345 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Counselors holds 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 622,922 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,921 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Caprock Group accumulated 43,493 shares. Snow Mngmt Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Srb owns 12,843 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Strum Towne has 0.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,636 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited accumulated 973,521 shares. Macquarie Group holds 13.35M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 234,639 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,675 shares to 18,376 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM).