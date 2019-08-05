Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Its Stake; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Valuation Rose, Ithaka Group Has Cut Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 20.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 185,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, down from 196,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $156.22. About 991,011 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 24 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,608 shares. 40,535 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Ashfield Prtn Limited Com invested in 21,888 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,918 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 264,466 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited reported 47,802 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 189,039 shares. 78,392 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0.13% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12,394 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 22,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 17,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors Inc accumulated 9,135 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $1.41 million were sold by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Veeva Recognized for Industry Leadership by Forbes Magazine and IDC, Among Other Industry Accolades – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcon Standardizes on Veeva Vault CDMS for Clinical Data Management – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $56.80M for 102.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 10,445 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $109.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob LP has 9.77M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Financial Serv has invested 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Communications reported 84,518 shares. 510,000 are owned by Trb Ltd Partnership. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Co accumulated 347,099 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut owns 2.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,681 shares. Burgundy Asset Management holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.13M shares. Polaris Greystone reported 258,031 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Js Capital Management Ltd accumulated 268,572 shares or 6.66% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 79,421 shares for 6.28% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).