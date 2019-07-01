Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Gruss & Co Has Upped by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Upped Its Holding by $1.77 Million as Stock Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 12.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. King Wealth accumulated 81,576 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Orrstown Financial Service has 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd holds 1.49% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,195 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Capital Management stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,721 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,716 shares. Windward Capital Management Com Ca reported 0.38% stake. Jbf Incorporated holds 3.79% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2019: CLDR, CIEN, MDB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Walmart, FedEx and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Google’s New Video Game Service Challenge Sony (SNE) & Microsoft (MSFT)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Mattel – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management Comm reported 215,202 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 713,712 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Captrust Advsrs holds 92,126 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Llc invested in 3.1% or 1.81M shares. Covington Inv Advisors invested in 1.31% or 34,912 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 185,455 shares. Wade G W And Inc stated it has 20,768 shares. Keating Inv Counselors has 36,226 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Mngmt invested 3.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 23,766 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Llc invested in 2,332 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 4,685 shares. Ally reported 55,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.38% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio.