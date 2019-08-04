Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Market Valuation Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 727,091 shares. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 38,000 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Investment Management holds 3,240 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton accumulated 18,708 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Management reported 101,377 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,478 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 14.24M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Assoc owns 59,361 shares. 106,285 were accumulated by Cadinha Limited. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc reported 17,984 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Yorktown Research Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

