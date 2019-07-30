Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased by $627,354 Its Stake; Harvest Capital Strategies Holding In Bunge Limited (BG) Was Has Increased

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 392,972 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, down from 81,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 4.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16M. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,080 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 92,726 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Limited has 6,585 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 354,168 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 8,203 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.96 million shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.59M shares stake. The Oregon-based Becker Mngmt Inc has invested 1.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 496,258 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 102,144 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Company holds 33,070 shares. First National reported 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.51% or 1.27M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1.01 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21.58 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.59M shares. Orrstown Financial Inc invested in 2.97% or 17,984 shares. Texas Yale invested in 103,398 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sabal Communications reported 295,242 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group holds 0.26% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management Ab invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust holds 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 277,298 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State Corporation owns 286,895 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 11.97 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability holds 135,345 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 184,168 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,725 shares to 34,680 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

