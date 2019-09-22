Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Decreased Its Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined While Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598,000, down from 6,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,355 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, down from 76,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 4,218 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0.25% or 49,330 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook holds 2.23% or 228,312 shares. 186,209 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Stephens Ar invested in 15,580 shares. 157,000 were accumulated by Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Co. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.46% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 113,723 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.4% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 78,534 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Street has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 608,041 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 154,510 shares. Beck Management owns 18,490 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,733 shares to 135,961 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

