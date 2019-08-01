Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Lowered Its Position; Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Its Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 18.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Common (APC) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 44,948 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 33,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 4.85M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares to 305,445 shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,131 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life has 0.25% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% stake. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hbk Invests LP reported 520,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm invested in 15,767 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 42,870 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 239,797 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 53,320 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability Company reported 184,784 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company owns 9,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Street stated it has 25.10M shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Finemark Natl Bank And Tru has 102,418 shares. 1,182 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 141,587 shares. Assetmark holds 0.35% or 324,533 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 313.11M shares or 2.88% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 2,912 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 53,375 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,283 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 103,978 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 4.27 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 157,150 shares. Connors Investor Serv owns 134,375 shares. Mirador Prns Lp stated it has 13,822 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne accumulated 112,476 shares. Moreover, Fir Tree Management LP has 10.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 999,374 shares. Capital Mgmt Va reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.