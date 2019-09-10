Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million; Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 8.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 75,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 176,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, up from 101,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.71. About 371,448 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone, California-based fund reported 545 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Northern invested in 0.5% or 14.01 million shares. Horizon reported 1,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nadler Fincl Grp accumulated 3,118 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.12% or 536,079 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 244,431 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 17,332 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Woodstock stated it has 1.26% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.1% or 158,832 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 9,522 shares stake.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 5,832 shares to 4,113 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 122,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,025 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares to 107,302 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).