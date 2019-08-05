Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Holding by $936.00 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) by $4.53 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.60M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 11.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 215,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 17,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 21,513 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 974,071 shares. Alps invested in 36,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Management invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 89,047 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 21,890 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 298,616 shares stake. Axa accumulated 14,400 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

