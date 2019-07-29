Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Its Stake by $936.00 Million; As At&T Com (T) Share Value Rose, Stralem & Co Boosted Holding

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,030 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Management holds 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 37,985 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 19,828 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% stake. 14,343 were reported by Orca Investment Mgmt Llc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,997 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 0.03% stake. South Texas Money Ltd owns 9,932 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.35% or 21,490 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 930,915 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,530 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,068 shares. Spc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,581 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 1.05M shares or 5.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205,538 were reported by Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 591,996 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,046 shares. Polaris Mngmt Lc invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 99,500 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 62,262 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 6,410 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. New York-based Catalyst Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spc Financial has invested 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Capital Ltd reported 100,181 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested in 20,143 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 3.13% or 486,803 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP reported 51,356 shares stake. Optimum stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.