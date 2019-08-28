Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Upped by $4.03 Million Its Position; As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shares Rose, Falcon Point Capital Raised Its Holding by $4.74 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 252,609 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 13.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 60,317 shares to 157,145 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 59,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,843 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Corp reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 313.11M shares. Corsair Mngmt LP owns 43,308 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 171,857 are owned by Conning Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.79% or 139,237 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 78,485 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.35% or 163,217 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability invested in 289,000 shares or 5.41% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.17 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.85 million shares. Hexavest Inc stated it has 1.32M shares. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 1.72% or 125,968 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.11% or 75,897 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 5,832 shares to 26,624 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,569 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).