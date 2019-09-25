Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Position; Park West Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $10.92 Million as Market Value Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 212,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.45M, up from 202,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 16.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.69M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 1.09M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 0.09% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 113,252 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group has 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 307,938 shares. State Street accumulated 1.67M shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Company reported 28,080 shares stake. Scotia Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 110,873 shares. Alberta Management accumulated 81,500 shares. 110 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 37,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 146,905 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 900 shares. Eminence Lp holds 8.52% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 12.28 million shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares to 10,789 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,997 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Microsoft Stock Benefits From Large Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 150,000 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 379,020 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 1.67% or 146,562 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability owns 261,306 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invest Service Ltd holds 36,730 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 497,425 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 78,507 shares. Omers Administration owns 1.11 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Co has 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 6.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Advisers holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,607 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 339,804 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 37,270 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).