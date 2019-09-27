Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Tiger Management Has Upped by $3.13 Million Its Holding; Genesco (GCO) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised Position by $567,000 as Valuation Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 211,594 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 20.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold GCO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 7.48% less from 18.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,647 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 196 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company owns 69,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Gp Inc has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 242 shares. Moreover, Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 34,049 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% or 171,967 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 111,691 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 10,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 307,368 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,964 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 18,177 shares stake. 37,600 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 248,700 shares to 304,790 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genesco To Present At CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference On September 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hats off: Genesco completes $100M sale – Nashville Business Journal” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Shoe Stocks Running Higher After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition of Journal Sentinel owner Gannett clears antitrust review – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,402 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 51,516 shares. 173,611 are owned by Godsey And Gibb Assocs. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Co reported 1.74% stake. Trust Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2,348 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 5.81M shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 31,212 shares. Washington has 293,869 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4,979 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 6,642 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 128,706 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 100,405 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 88,254 shares. Condor Capital holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,481 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.7% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.