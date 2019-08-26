Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Stake; Masters Capital Management Increased Freeport (FCX) Holding by $12.00 Million; Stock Price Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 19.57 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 14,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The New York-based Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.18 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 25,000 shares stake. Peoples Finance Ser owns 268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 10,825 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 5.41M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,255 shares. 160,000 were reported by Zweig. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.86 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management reported 50,500 shares. Smart Portfolios has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Co stated it has 90,122 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 94,131 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Long-Term Potential Is Stunning – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares to 1,594 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,378 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).