Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 13.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,344 are held by Parthenon Lc. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 37,701 shares. Ionic Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Financial Corporation In holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,777 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Research And Mngmt Incorporated reported 30,495 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Advisers has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,874 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,253 shares. Addenda Cap owns 68,208 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Act Ii Lp reported 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.71 million shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc owns 25,725 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

