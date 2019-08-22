Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Salem Capital Management Has Lowered by $658,710 Its Holding; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined While Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.45 Million Its Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 1.21 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 28,797 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 40,216 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.38% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Citigroup invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Amer Int Grp Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,848 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 14,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 58,975 shares. Segantii Mngmt Ltd reported 2.45% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 70,953 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,025 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,371 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 231.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Lc accumulated 40,391 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Llc invested in 2,796 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Cap Ltd Llc invested in 6,755 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Madrona Serv Limited Com holds 2.14% or 16,589 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Investment has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mig Cap Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,441 shares. Moreover, Reik & Comm Limited has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,536 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi stated it has 5.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 69,554 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership. Private Harbour Management Counsel Ltd Company holds 3.45% or 28,190 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Lc has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 133,527 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,825 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).