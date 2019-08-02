Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Salem Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) as Stock Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 313.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.82 million, up from 472,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 44.27 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 19.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 37,538 shares to 45,862 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 337,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,400 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What Investors Should Expect from AMD Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, AMD stock option traders arenâ€™t expecting fireworks after earnings reports – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. $817.85M worth of stock was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,167 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 2.35 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 17,446 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invest reported 19,455 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 39,079 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 118,347 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 600,000 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Caxton Assoc LP reported 0.34% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). World Investors invested in 1.00 million shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 73,622 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 16,906 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.14% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Putnam Investments Limited Com has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.