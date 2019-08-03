Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Sabal Trust Co Cut by $1.20 Million Its Stake; Pittenger & Anderson Cut Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $1.38 Million as Share Price Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.78% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193,673 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,059 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 31,770 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 75,897 shares. Chemical Bancorp has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Management Lc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13M shares. Shayne Communication Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 18,032 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Company has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 12,369 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc stated it has 4.85 million shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication holds 2.64% or 410,571 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 43,529 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares to 43,251 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 154,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,000 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).