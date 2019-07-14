Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lifted Holding; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Rose, Markston International Lowered Its Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 11,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,972 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 171,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $787.25 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

