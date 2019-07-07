Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.25 Million; Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Market Valuation Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,978 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has 10,705 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 7,025 shares stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,865 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 4.24M shares. First Mercantile Co reported 6,482 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Business Inc holds 7,970 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 328,518 shares. Opus Group Limited Liability Company has 3.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 122,002 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iberiabank invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 60,398 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares to 80,190 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.