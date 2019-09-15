Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Martin Currie LTD Has Raised Stake by $24.50 Million; Mangrove Partners Has Upped Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 7.79 million shares traded or 367.13% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 184,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 382,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.27 million, up from 198,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn owns 204,163 shares. King Wealth has 84,749 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb reported 131,497 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. S&T Bancshares Pa has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,105 shares. Southeast Asset reported 13,741 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point Trust And Svcs N A reported 65,626 shares. Moreover, Provident has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,862 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 1.1% or 1.28 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,916 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ltd Liability reported 18.78M shares. St Johns Investment has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.