Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Monarch Capital Management Has Upped Kroger (KR) Stake by $754,560 as Shares Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, down from 10.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 18.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 5.19M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Co holds 434,326 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Barr E S Company reported 10,008 shares stake. Oz Ltd Partnership owns 2.02 million shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.4% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Central Corp has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 56,750 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited holds 63,382 shares. Capital Mgmt Assoc invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Invest Llc has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Tru holds 86,140 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Cap Associates Lc stated it has 111,134 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 850,413 shares or 2.56% of the stock.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.