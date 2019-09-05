Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Holding; Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Held by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 813,808 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 48,630 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Personal reported 1,728 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 18,785 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 55,630 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Aviva Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 309,426 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 6,062 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 7,639 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated invested 0.2% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,495 shares. Grimes And Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,672 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.15% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 886,176 shares. Rockland Trust Comm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 11,983 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,235 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).