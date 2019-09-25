Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Joho Capital Has Increased Position by $49.88 Million; Q Global Advisors Increases Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH)

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 320,188 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 67,346 shares to 98,941 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “William Lyon Homes to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does William Lyon Homes’s (NYSE:WLH) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $164.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Mgmt Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 150,000 shares. 167,188 are owned by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2,360 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,625 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 82,633 shares. American Trust Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 24,339 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 156,220 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.51% or 15,526 shares. 69,298 are held by Monarch Mgmt. Parkside Bancorp And Trust accumulated 18,037 shares. Moreover, Staley Advisers has 6.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 657,288 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).