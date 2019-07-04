Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; Price Michael F Increased Its American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stake by $492,530 as Shares Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 757,016 shares traded or 241.42% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caspian Cap LP accumulated 0.37% or 60,236 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 27,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 14,000 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 29,800 shares. Gabelli & Com Investment Advisers has 0.05% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 20,200 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) or 534,044 shares. 31,240 were reported by Group One Trading L P. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 439,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 225,298 shares. 45,085 are held by Sg Americas Securities Lc. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 60,372 shares. Css Ltd Com Il holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 11,000 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 171,857 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability owns 81,766 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,600 shares. 26,664 are held by Adirondack Tru. 3,770 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,485 shares. Monroe Financial Bank Mi invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes And Communications Incorporated reported 409,377 shares stake. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 2.98% or 22,478 shares. Cap Intll Sarl holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,020 shares. 290,342 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 278,770 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.