Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Trimmed by $347,022 Its Position; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered by $391,998 Its Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 327,770 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09M, down from 330,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $170.31. About 1.34M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 125,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 128,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 26.24M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21,873 shares to 633,593 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,501 shares to 256,012 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.