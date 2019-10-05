Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed by $477,445 Its Holding; As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped by $349,536 Its Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,326 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 48,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,860 shares to 202,676 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

